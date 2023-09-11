Obituary: Edward James Field, 83

A Eucharistic Minister and active volunteer

Edward James Field died Sept. 3. He was born Nov. 7, 1939, in Springfield, Ill., to Oliver F. and Margaret E. (McDonald) Field.

Attending the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass., on a Naval ROTC scholarship, he was commissioned Lieutenant JG upon graduation. He served in the Seventh Fleet in the Pacific and ended his naval career on a submarine.

Ed married M. Carolyn O’Conor on August 30, 1966, in Belmont, Mass. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Ed was active in several ministries and organizations throughout the State of Rhode Island. As a member of St. Francis De Sales, he was a Eucharistic Minister where delivered communion to hospital patients and assisted many members of the community.

He is survived by his wife, children Charles (Lauren), Brian (Whitney), and Allison Field; adored grandchildren, brother Oliver (the late Joyce) Field, and sister Margaret (Douglas) Crane; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Kate Field.

His funeral and burial was private.

