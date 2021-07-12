Obituary: Edward DeCamp, 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Edward H. DeCamp, 82, passed away on Sunday, July 4, at St. Elizabeth Home. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy Ann (Lembo) DeCamp. Born on June 8, 1939, in Van Wert, OH, he was the son of the late Otis L. and Catherine (Green) DeCamp.

Edward was Chief of Safety Responsibility for the State of RI Department of Motor Vehicles where he worked for 28 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran; past communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick; and was a past active member at St. Egberts Church in Morehead City, NC, as well as People of God’s Love in Providence. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid New England sports fan of the Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins.

Edward was the devoted father of Lori-Jean Smith and her husband, Gary, of Coventry, Neil E. DeCamp and his wife, Loury, of Warwick, and Nicholas E. DeCamp and his wife, Nancy, of South Kingstown; loving grandfather of thirteen; loving great-grandfather of seventeen; and dear brother to Louise Kneuss of IN, Carol DeCamp and John Decamp, both of OH, and the late Richard DeCamp and Beth Demint.

Funeral from the Nardillo Funeral Home & Crematory on Tuesday, July 13th at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary’s Church at 10:00 AM; both are in Cranston. Inurnment will be at St. Ann Cemetery, also in Cranston. Visiting Hours are Monday, from 4 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.