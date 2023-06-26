Obituary: E. Marilyn Tarbox, 95

Marilyn passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 24, at the age of 95. A lifelong Rhode Island resident, she was the daughter of the late Lynford and Edith Richardson. She was the wife of the late Milton R. Tarbox. She is succeeded by her loving daughter Lesley Radocy (Robert), step-daughter Marilyn Gadoury (Stephen), and daughter-in-law Ellen Bradley. She was also predeceased by her son Steven Donald Hazard earlier this year, her first husband Raymond Donald Hazard and her stepson Milton Tarbox, Jr. Surviving are her grandchildren Jamie LaRose (Mike), Rachel Gerken (Tim), Amy Antonelli (Michael), Sarah Chatell, Stephen Gadoury, Nicole Wissinger and 13 great grandchildren.

Marilyn first worked in the insurance industry at Prudential and continued working alongside her husband Milton for many years at his insurance agency in East Greenwich. She was an active volunteer at Kent County Hospital for 40 years, enjoying many friendships that developed through her service. Her joys in life were many and varied, including the love of her family, hours spent with her flowers, and her exceptional seamstress and stained glass skills.

She will be remembered as a true lady – steadfast, understanding and generous.

The funeral service will be Thursday, June 29, at 2 pm. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Maple Root Cemetery, Coventry. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Kent County Hospital Foundation, 455 Tollgate Road, Warwick, c/o Kate Wishart. Planting a new perennial in your garden would be an honor to her memory and a wonderful way in which to remember her.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 6/26/23