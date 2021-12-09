Obituary: Dr. Daniel P. Sullivan, 63

Dec 9, 2021

Dr. Daniel P. SullivanDr. Daniel P. Sullivan, 63, passed away suddenly on December 3. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Lisa J. (Cardosi) Sullivan. Born in Pawtucket on February 19, 1958, he was a son of the late Raymond J. and Barbara (Gorman) Sullivan.

Dan was a graduate of the University of Bridgeport, where he received his Doctorate of Chiropractic. Dan was a daily communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church. He was an avid swimmer, golfer, sports fan, dog lover and jokester.

Besides his wife, he is survived by his siblings: Carol Haynes, Peter A. Sullivan, Raymond J. “Chip” Sullivan and Barbara (Robin) Sullivan; his mother-in-law, Winifred Cardosi; sister-in-law, Susan Henderson; his loving Aunt Mary and many nieces and nephews along with his beloved dog, Oliver.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 13 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s memory may be made to Special Olympics of Rhode Island.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

