Obituary: Dorothy A. Monahan, 91

Dorothy A. Monahan, 91, of West Virginia and formerly of East Greenwich, passed away July 20. She was the wife of the late Eugene C. Monahan. Born in Proctor, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Anna (Wasielak) Dutelle.

Mrs. Monahan was a retired registered nurse.

She is survived by a daughter Teofila A. Fry and her husband Fred, step-daughter Daphne R. Monahan; grandchildren: Tina, Dessiree, Candace and Robert Wilson, step grandson Reece Monahan and great grandchildren Martin, Kyle, Lucas, Bentley, Lincoln, Callie, Robert, Jr., and Emma. She was the mother of the late Edward D. Sequin, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St. East Greenwich.

Posted 7/27/23