Obituary: Donald Michael Kohlman, 60

Everyone enjoyed his laughter, his love for sweets, his wonderful hugs

Donald Michael Kohlman, cherished brother and friend, passed away on Dec. 11. Born in Bridgeport, Conn., he was the son of the (late) Henry Kohlman and (late) Aldean Kohlman of East Greenwich.

He attended Trudeau Center for most of his life and enjoyed his activities with the staff and friends. He was an excellent basketball shooter, bowler, and rode his bike like he was winning the race. He also participated in the Rhode Island Special Olympics. He loved going to Goddard Park to see his ponies, taking drives to see friends, and helping (more like supervising) projects around the house.

He would wear his Patriots shirts, hats, and coats proudly and would point to the star as his favorite part of the logo. He enjoyed going to parties and meeting new people. He would listen to music, like Tommy by the Who and Honky Cat by Elton John, rocking out along with the beat. He loved his dogs Buckaroo and Missy.

He moved to California in 2014 to be with his sister and brother-in-law. There he made many more friends. And found more ponies to visit at the Irvine Regional Park. Everyone enjoyed his laughter, his love for sweets, his wonderful hugs.

These things seem so simple in life, but for Donnie, these were his legacy. He was an angel on this earth, and all who met him knew that he was a special person. God has now called him home, and we have lost something very precious and may never fully understand the true gifts Donnie shared with us all.

He is survived by his sister Irene, his brother-in-law Edward, his Aunt Joan Melius, his Aunt Bev Melius, Aunt Jean Rennie, many wonderful cousins and great friends that truly loved and cared for him.

Calling Hours: Wednesday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. Service following at 6 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please make a donation to the Special Olympics or a charity of your choice in Donnie’s name.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 12/20/23