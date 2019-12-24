Obituary: Donald L. Joyal, 75

Donald L. Joyal, 75, professor emeritus of Worcester State University, passed peacefully at home in East Greenwich on December 19, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Constance Zack, his son, Wayne Joyal of Chattanooga, Tenn., his stepdaughters, Kristin Gonzalez and Erica Malinowski and several step grandchildren.

Don was born in Woonsocket and is the son of the late Joseph Joyal and Ann Marie (Ayotte) Joyal. His brother, Arthur Joyal, predeceased him.

He was a professor of business administration at Worcester State University for 32 years and an adjunct professor over the years at Bryant, Clark, Lesley and Johnson and Wales colleges. He was the author of Current Trends in Business Administration .

A 1963 graduate of Mount Saint Charles Academy, Don held a Bachelor of Science degree from New Hampshire College, an MBA from Bryant College, a Master in Education from Suffolk University and a Doctor of Business Administration from Western Colorado University. He was a kind soul who always tried to provide positive loving support to family and friends. Don enjoyed traveling, dining out and family gatherings.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Parkinson’s Foundation.