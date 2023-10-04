Obituary: Donald Joseph Boyle, 78

A true gentleman, he owned Jade Manufacturing in Warwick

Donald Joseph Boyle, 78, of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully at his home on October 1. He was surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the beloved husband of Susan P. (Walsh) Boyle for 53 years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Arthur Owen and Dorothy Mae (Degnan) Boyle.

A lifetime resident of Rhode Island, Donald graduated from La Salle Academy (1963), Georgetown University (1967) and received his MBA from Providence College (1977). After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps. He worked for several manufacturing companies before joining his father at Jade Manufacturing Co., Inc., where he eventually became owner and president. He received many awards and honors over the years, including “Small Business Manufacturer of the Year” and “Small Business Excellence Award.” As a strong supporter of the industry, he was a proud board member for the Rhode Island Manufacturing Association.

Donald was a man of deep faith. He was a dedicated Eucharistic minister, generous supporter, and long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich.

He had a passion for the arts, he loved the theater and attended continuing courses in art history and architecture. He enjoyed traveling and visiting countries around the world with his wife Susan. He was an avid reader. He loved riding his bike and taking long walks. He spent his summer days on the beach at Bonnet Shores and playing golf at Quidnessett Country Club. He played ice hockey at La Salle Academy and Georgetown University. He continued his love of the sport by coaching his grandchildren in youth hockey leagues. Donald could always be found supporting and cheering on his daughters and grandchildren from the sidelines.

Above all, he was a true gentleman. He was humble, generous and had an infectious laugh and a warm, kind smile. His devotion to his family took precedence over all else.

In addition to his wife Susan, he leaves four daughters: Sigrid Pearson and her husband Thomas, Christine Hudson and her husband Brad, Bridget Fitzgibbon and her husband Eddie, and Olivia Burch and her husband Chris. He was the loving grandfather of AnnaRose, Luke, Matthew and Jack Pearson, Isabel and Evelyn Ritch, Patrick and Dillon Fitzgibbon, Allison, Katherine and Owen Burch, and great grandfather of Amelia O’Neil. He also leaves his sister, Carol Boyle Walsh, and two brothers Paul and Ken Boyle.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 12 noon, at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third Street, East Greenwich. Burial will follow immediately at Saint Patrick Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Friday, Oct. 6, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117), Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904. You can leave an online condolence at Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home HERE.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

