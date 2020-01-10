Obituary: Diane Kae (Caruso) Smith, 65

Diane Kae (Caruso) Smith, 65, of East Greenwich, died on Sunday, Jan. 5, at Jane Brown Hospital in Providence surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the beloved wife of Robert F. Smith for 45 years. She was a daughter of Diane K. (Madonna) Caruso and the late John A. Caruso.

In addition to her loving husband and mother, she is survived by her siblings, Darlene K. McNeill and her husband Michael of Cumberland, and Doreen K. Caruso of East Greenwich, her mother-in-law, Barbara A. Smith, and her niece and nephews to whom she was a devoted aunt.

She was the sister of the late Denise K. St. Jean, wife of Ronald St. Jean.

Diane was the president of C&L Builders. She was also an avid NASCAR enthusiast.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m. at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service from 9-11AM. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028, are greatly appreciated.