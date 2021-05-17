Obituary: Diane Ferrara, 63

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Diane Marie (Santaniello) Ferrara, 63, of Lighthouse Point, Florida, and previously of Johnston and East Greenwich, slipped away in her sleep, peacefully but quite unexpectedly on April 23, with her beloved husband, Paul, by her side.

Diane was born on January 13, 1958, in Worcester, Mass, to Richard Santaniello and Nancy (Kane) Durkin. She graduated from Bay View Academy and earned her B.S. in Management and Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. With no surprise to anyone who knew Diane, she graduated early and with distinction. While at WPI, she met her husband of 40 years, Paul Ferrara. Paul and Diane were married on October 12, 1980. They raised two remarkable young women, Alicia DaRosa of Vero Beach, FL and Juliet Ferrara, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, who forever remained the focal points of Diane’s life.

Successful at all she endeavored, Diane was a long-standing top realtor in Rhode Island for most of her professional life before relocating to Florida in 2008. Her retired years were filled with ongoing projects, years of family boating enjoyment, as well as an unwavering devotion to the company and care of her mother and stepfather, Bill Durkin. Diane’s giving nature ensured that everyone in her family felt her love, guidance, and continual support. She was truly the gatekeeper for her family’s comings and goings… at any hour, from near and far, her genuine warmth for others poured out freely to all who were blessed by her giant heart!

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Paul, daughters Alicia and Juliet, mother Nancy Durkin, sisters, Linda Mottola (Tonino), Karen Edwards (Andy), Julie Brox (Bill), and Cathy Harrison, stepmother Diane Santaniello, mother-in-law Florence Ferrara, and an extended family of loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, devoted nieces and nephews and friends from all walks of life. She was preceded in death by her father Richard Santaniello, stepfather William Durkin and father-in-law Joe Ferrara. Her generous life, and sudden passing, have affected all who love her dearly.

Family, friends, and all touched by Diane’s infectious smile are invited to join us for a “Celebration of Life” gathering, at the Ferrara’s home in Florida, on Sunday, May 23, from 2-5 PM in place of traditional funeral services. Additionally, for those unable to travel, the family will also honor Diane’s life locally with a Memorial Mass on June 2, at St. Mary’s Church in Cranston at 11:00 AM. Immediately following, there will be a luncheon hosted by her stepmom, Diane Santaniello. All are welcome to join and share joyful memories of Diane with one another. Please RSVP to attend either Celebration of Life: Florida or Rhode Island.

