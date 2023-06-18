Obituary: Diane Cleary Harrington, 80 

Diane Harrington was born in East Greenwich, the daughter of Diana and Francis J. Cleary. She married James S. Harrington of Kansas City, Mo., in 1964. She had two children, Kristine, who preceded her in death, and Robert P. Harrington, who resides in Hawaii. She is survived by her sister, Patricia of Westerly, brother Jack of Summerville, S.C. and preceded in death by her brother Francis.

Diane graduated from Our Lady of Mercy School, E.G., and St. Xavier Academy of Providence, where she was active in cheerleading, softball, and track for the CYO. She attended the two-year University of Rhode Island Dental Hygiene Program. Following graduation, she was employed by TWA Airlines in Kansas City.

Upon retirement Jim and Diane moved to Las Vegas, where she was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and of Dragon Ridge Country Club. Her smiling face will be sorely missed by her loved ones.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Mo. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 22, at 10 a.m.,, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

