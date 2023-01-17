Obituary: Davis Peck Brogden, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Davis Peck Brogden, 91, of East Greenwich, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Malcolm John and Charlotte Peck Brogden. He was the husband of the late Allary Howard Brogden.

Davis grew up in East Greenwich and started his family in his childhood home on Cedar Street. In earlier years, he and his two brothers enjoyed skiing, swimming, and racing sailboats with their father. His family held trophies from various regattas at yacht clubs around Rhode Island. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Davis served as a military police officer and was stationed in Panama. He attended Brown University and was an import/export manager for Stanley-Bostitch, where his position offered the opportunity to travel the world for business. Davis and Allary loved to travel, especially throughout Europe.

Davis was a lifelong resident of Rhode Island. For over 40 years, he lived in Newport and it always held the most special place in his heart. It was there that he and Allary ran a bed and breakfast and belonged to the Newport Art Museum. A true lover of the arts, Davis was a painter and sculptor. His wood sculptures were displayed in a group show at a Newport art gallery. He always had a thirst for knowledge and was an avid reader, especially historical books. Davis loved animals, with an emphasis on dogs and his beloved Hardwick. As straightforward as Davis could be, he was equally thoughtful, kind and generous, and will always be remembered as an extraordinary man.

Davis is survived by his three children, Davis Scott Brogden and wife Vicky A. of Lincoln, R.I., Meredith Brogden Day of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Nancy Peck Brogden of Asbury Park, N.J.; and two grandchildren, Brandon Jacob Day and Jared Nathaniel Day. He was predeceased by his two brothers, John Malcolm “Jack” Brogden and Robert Kirk Brogden, along with his first wife Amelia Louise (Maroni) Brogden, mother of his children.

Visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 19, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Avenue, Middletown, RI 02842 (www.give.potterleague.org); or to IYRS School of Technology and Trades (www.iyrs.edu/give/ways-to-give).

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.