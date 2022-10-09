Obituary: David W. Ray, 75

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

David W. Ray, loving husband, passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Benchmark at Rye Memory Care in Rye, N.H. He was a resident of Seabrook Beach and former longtime resident of East Greenwich.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1947, in Providence, a son of the late Edgar and Catherine (Flanagan) Ray and stepmother Carmina Ray.

David was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Providence and attended Rhode Island College. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio communication technician from 1968-1972. After honorably serving his country, David became a master electrician and was a proud member of the IBEW Local 99 in Providence. David, with his friend and business partner, Alfred Colucci, founded Rayco Electric of Providence in 1981.

David lived life with joy and enthusiasm. Along with enjoying his prosperous career, David had many interests and pursued them with passion. He spent many years taking pleasure in skiing, playing hockey, boating and golfing. In retirement, David and his wife, Mary, enjoyed wintering in Port St. Lucie, Fla., where they made many friends.

David is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary (Kelly) Ray and his brother Matthew Ray and wife Joeanne, of Riverside, R.I. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law Anne St. Hilaire, Karen Kelly and Jean Kelly; his brothers-in-laws Russell Kelly and his wife Karineh, and Robert Kelly and his wife Sue, and many loving nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Mission Church, 1 Lowell St., Seabrook Beach, N.H. Relatives and friends respectfully invited and can meet directly at church. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 (www.alz.org/).

You can leave an online condolence at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home HERE.