Obituary: David A. Archibald, 73

David “Archie” A. Archibald, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 15, at his home in West Greenwich. The son of the late John J. and Bertha M. (Brayton) Archibald, he was born in Providence, RI on September 18, 1948. He was married to his elementary school sweetheart, Susan J. (Canavan) Archibald, for 54 memorable years.

Following graduation from Pilgrim High School in 1967, Archie enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably during the Vietnam war from 1968 to 1970, following which he served for several years in the active reserves. Until his retirement, he was employed by Bald Hill Dodge and then Toray Plastics.

Archie was an avid golfer and held membership at East Greenwich Golf Course, Kings Crossing Golf Club, and Foster Country Club. He was a diehard Boston sports fan and enjoyed motorcycles. Throughout his life, he had great musical talents and played various instruments including the drums, guitar, and keyboard. Archie was meticulous, good-natured, and always found a way to help others, whether it was mowing neighbors’ lawns or plowing their driveways in the winter. He will be missed deeply by all whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife Susan J. Archibald, and was the father of Amy M. Brennan, of Warwick, and the late Jason D. Archibald. His love also lives on in his 3 grandchildren who adoringly called him “Papa:” Cameron J., Allie M., and Jacob P. Brennan; in his brother, John J. Archibald Jr. and his wife, Helen, of East Providence; and in several cousins, nieces, and nephews with whom he shared a close relationship.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 22, from 9:00 -11:00 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, followed by a brief memorial service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.

