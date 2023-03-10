Obituary: Daniel P. Lemoi, 50

EGHS Class of 1990

Daniel P. Lemoi, 50, of Foster, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Born in Warwick, beloved son of Robert J., Captain EGPD (Ret.) and Nancy B. (Byrne) Lemoi of Coventry. He was raised and resided in East Greenwich before moving to Foster eighteen years ago.

Danny was a heavy equipment operator for many years with the IUOE Local 57 and most recently with General Dynamics Electric Boat Division in Quonset.

He was a 1990 graduate of East Greenwich High School where he played football and wrestled. Dan was sometimes known by his many friends as “big Dan” or “Uncle Buck”, and was also known to sing a little country music at his favorite watering holes. One of Dan’s greatest attributes was that he was always willing to help people.

Besides his parents he leaves a brother, Andrew R. Lemoi; a niece, Madison Lemoi; a nephew, Tegan Lemoi and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was the brother of the late Samantha Lemoi.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907 in his memory would be appreciated. You can leave an online condolence at the Prata-Gallogly website HERE.

