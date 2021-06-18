Obituary: Daniel Gundler, 70

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Daniel F. Gundler, 70, passed away June 17, at home. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Rosemary L. (Perry) Gundler. Born in Cincinnati, OH, he was a son of the late Howard H. and Claire R. (James) Gundler.

Mr. Gundler had worked many years in a career he loved in the automobile industry.

Besides his wife he is survived by his children; Daniel C. Gundler and his wife, Michele, and their children: Ethan and Emily; Michael A. Gundler and his wife, Valerie ,and their children :Wyatt, Brodi, and Cassidy; Kerri L. Krupka and her husband, Andrew, and their children: Hailey and Olivia; and his great granddaughter, Oakleigh. He also leaves three brothers Howard, Kenneth, and David Gundle

His funeral will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.