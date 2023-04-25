Obituary: Dan A. Griggs, 56

On April 19, Dan A. Griggs of Providence, passed away at the age of 56. Born in Warwick he was the beloved son to the late Glen and Nancy (Ford) Griggs.

He is survived by his daughter, Emily J. Slinko, sister Christine (Griggs) Peabody (Allen), brother Michael E. Griggs (Lisa), half-sisters, Lauren Griggs and Monica (Griggs) Cardi. Dan was the uncle of Allen R. Peabody IV, Sean Peabody, Ashley Fitzpatrick, Maxwell Griggs, Kelsey Griggs and David Laliberte, Jr. He was the brother of the late Deborah Griggs.

Dan grew up in East Greenwich and graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1985. He joined the family business as a Termite Technician and later opened the Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket office. He worked his way up to become the president of Griggs & Browne Pest Control & Termite Control. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, April 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich. Burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.