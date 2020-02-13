Obituary: Cpt. Gregory J. Coleman, CFD, 57

Coleman served as an EG firefighter from 1989 to 1998.

Cpt. Gregory J. Coleman, CFD, 57, of Charlestown, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Jules S. (Ransley) Coleman. Born in Providence, Gregory was the son of Lawrence P. and Lynda J. (Unsworth) Coleman of Florida. He also leaves behind his loving son Tyler D. Coleman and his wife Katie with their son Theodore of Florida. He was the stepfather of Charlotte Quinn of New Hampshire. Gregory was the dear brother of Laury Coleman and her husband Bill Ehlert of Richmond. He was the loving uncle of Jennifer Senape of Wakefield and Kevin Ehlert of Cranston. Gregory also leaves behind his two loving dogs, Frankie and George.

Mr. Coleman was an active captain of the Cranston Fire Department Local 1363. Prior to Cranston, he served on the East Greenwich Fire Department and was a charter member of EG Local 3328. He was a U.S Marine veteran, active from May 1981 until September 1986. Gregory was a sergeant of Unit 2D Force Recon Marine Company, was a Veteran of Operation Urgent Fury, Grenada, and earned a Purple Heart in the 1983 Beirut Barracks Bombings.

“He was an excellent firefighter,” said EGFD Chief Bernie Patenaude of Coleman. Patenaude spent 30 years in the Cranston Fire Department before taking the chief position in East Greenwich. “He was my rookie in Cranston. Greg was a great guy, an amazingly strong person both physically and mentally.”

His funeral service, followed by Military Honors, will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. The EGFD Honor Guard has been invited to join the Cranston Honor Guard at the funeral. Visiting hours are Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m., with a walkthrough for firefighters at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the RI State Association of Firefighters Line of Duty Death Fund, 1865 Smith St., North Providence 02911, or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.