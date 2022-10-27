Obituary: Clyde D. Bennett, Jr., 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Clyde D. Bennett, Jr., of East Greenwich, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Oct. 22.

He was 93, just one month short of his 94th birthday. Clyde was the husband of the late Ruth (Norwood) Bennett. They had been married for 63 years. Mr. Bennett was the son of Clyde D. Bennett, Sr. and Alona (Burns) Cowell Bennett.

Dr. Bennett was a graduate of Gorton High School. He received his undergraduate diploma from URI in 1951, a master’s degree from URI in 1959, and a certificate of advanced degree study from UConn in 1966. In 1976 he earned the Doctor of Education degree from Nova SouthEastern University.

Mr. Bennett served in the Korean War as a lieutenant in the 7th Infantry Division and 9th Corps Headquarters. Clyde was awarded the Bronze Star. In his later years, he was awarded the opportunity to participate in the Honor Flight Romeo.

Upon returning from Korea, he began what would be a 33-year teaching and administrative career. During this period, he served on numerous committees and advisory boards in Warwick and throughout Rhode Island. Dr. Bennett served as superintendent of Warwick Schools from 1980 to 1986.

Mr. Bennett leaves three children – Paula Bennett, Steven Bennett (wife Marybeth), and Bruce Bennett (wife Rosemarie). He had 11 loving grandchildren: Sarah Grasso (husband Anthony), Erin Knox (husband Jared), Kathryn Smith (husband Joshua), Michael Bennett, Jared Bennett, Gary Palumbo (wife Carrie), Jeffrey Bennett (wife Lauren), Joshua Bennett (wife Molly), Gregory Bennett, Elizabeth Remek (husband William) and Casey Bennett.

He had 10 precious great-grandchildren.

Clyde was the brother of the late Dr. Henry Cowell, Frances and Elizabeth Cowell and Rachel Coker.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9:30 a.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Ave., Spring Green, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Friday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park, Warwick.

You can leave an online condolence at the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home website HERE.