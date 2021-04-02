Obituary: Cindy Arrighi, 66

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Cindy Arrighi, 66, of Warwick, passed away January 17, in Englewood, Fla. She was born on October 3, 1954, in Wrentham, Mass., to the late Frank and Ethel Gardner.

After living in various cities in eastern Massachusetts, Cindy settled in East Greenwich with her son, Jesse, and daughter, Tanya. She worked as a social worker at Parent Support Network helping families and children. She then went to school to become an aesthetician before starting her own business creating bags with repurposed upholstery fabric, embracing her love of sewing and crafts.

Cindy met her husband, Rick, while dancing which was another of her passions. Rick and Cindy’s life together was filled with love, music, boating, and swimming. After retirement, Cindy and Rick traveled extensively, visiting locations like Costa Rica and Key West.

Cindy will be remembered for her incredible zest for life and her immense love for family and friends. Her positivity and perseverance were contagious and evident in all her endeavors, from completing her yoga teacher training certification, teaching herself sign language to support her hard-of-hearing son, to launching new artistically-inspired business ventures, and writing about her experiences in her memoirs.

Cindy is survived by her loving husband Rick; her daughter, Tanya, and spouse, Stephanie; sisters, Linda, Gail, and Joan, as well as many friends, who will all cherish her memory. Cindy was predeceased by her parents and her son, Jesse.

The family had a small private ceremony in March to spread her ashes in the ocean at sunset, where several dolphins visited the boat to send her off. A larger ceremony and celebration of her life will be held in Rhode Island once it is safe for larger gatherings. Details will be shared before that time.

In honor of Cindy’s memory after her battle with cancer, the family is working with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on programs to provide funding for research into sarcoma and support for healthcare workers through yoga classes, which was a passion of hers throughout her life. If you would like to support those initiatives, gifts can be made to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Mass., 02284. Please write checks payable to Dana-Farber and include in memory of Cindy Arrighi in the memo section. You may also make a gift online to support sarcoma research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The family would like to thank everyone that has reached out and are very appreciative of your support and love.

