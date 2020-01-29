Obituary: Christopher J. Connelly, 23

Christopher John Connelly, 23, passed away January 25. Born in Providence, he was the son of Richard J. Connelly and Karen (Belcastro) Connelly.

Chris was a graduate of Our Lady of Mercy School, Bishop Hendricken Class of 2014, and he continued his education at Rhode Island College.

He was an employee for several years at Twin Oaks until he took a position at Vantage Travel in Boston.

Christopher was an avid bodybuilder and loved sports, fishing, boating and traveling.

He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and admired and loved by many friends.

Funeral Saturday February 1, at 9 a.m. from the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, North Kingstown. Calling hours are Friday, Jan. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Christopher’s name may be made to Our Lady of Mercy School Saints and Scholars Fund or to the Bishop Hendricken Scholar Fund.

