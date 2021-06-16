Obituary: Christopher Franzone, 57

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Christopher M. Franzone, 57, passed away June 15, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Warwick, he was a son of Cecelia C. (Mello) Franzone and the late Pasquale U. “Pat” Franzone.

Mr. Franzone had worked as a facilities coordinator for Thales Group.

He was a true family man.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his sons Tyler, Zachary, and Michael Franzone; his grandchildren, Tyler, Jr. and Lacy; and siblings Jeffrey Franzone, Lisa Ryan, Sarah Franzone, and Jill Anderson. He was the brother of the late Timothy Franzone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, June 18, at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Thursday, June 17, 5- 7:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home, also in East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.