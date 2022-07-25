Obituary: Christine Hanson, 68

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Christine Cowen Hanson passed away on July 18, at Cedar Rapids Mercy Hospice House in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with her loving husband by her side, after a nine-year battle with melanoma cancer that metastasized to her brain.

Christine was born in Portsmouth, Va. to Charles and Margaret (Wilson) Cowen. She grew up in a career Navy family, living in multiple states, and around the world in Morocco and Germany. She graduated with the East Greenwich High School in the class of 1972, and went on to graduate from Whidden Memorial School of Nursing in Everett, Mass. in 1976.

Christine spent her 37-year career as an operating room nurse in multiple states. Her favorite moments were with family and friends. While she did not have children of her own, she filled her life with exchange students and children.

Christine was proceeded in death by her mother, Margaret Jean. She is survived by her loving husband, care-giver and best friend of 19 years, Craig; her father, Charles E. Cowen; sisters, Carolyn Chase (Carl Geraci), Janice (Bill) MacDonald, and Gail (Duncan) Mellor.

Thank you to the University of Iowa Holden Cancer Center and Dr. Mo for their commitment to advancing treatments through clinical trials. Christine participated in four trials at the University. When conventional treatments were no longer an option, Christine agreed to a final drug trial which extended her life from a prognosis of few weeks to over a year. Christine knew the last trial wouldn’t save her, but she agreed to participate because of her passion for advancing science. In lieu of flowers or donations, please wear sunscreen and commit to dermatology checks. Vaccines save lives. She will be cremated, and a family gathering will be held in Maine at a later date.

