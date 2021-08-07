Obituary: Charles Moone, Jr., 68

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Charles Henry Moone, Jr., passed suddenly on Wednesday August 4, at his home in East Greenwich.

Born in Bamberg Germany, he moved here as a boy with his parents Barbara Striegel of Bamberg, Germany and Charles Moone of East Greenwich.

He was the father of Sean Moone and his wife Jessica of Milton, MA and Amanda Moone of East Greenwich. He was the beloved Grampa of Grant (13), Ethan (11), Matthew (7), Aubrey (5) and Brett (4). He was the brother of the late Steven Moone and Patricia Burnell (Moone). He leaves behind sister Gisela and brother Danny along with many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

He was a member of the Boston Cement Masons Local 534 and often spoke about some exciting projects he worked on as a young man including the Deaconess Medical Center tower. He later moved back to EG and pursued multiple careers before he retired due to an injury at work.

“Charlie” was a friendly outgoing member of the EG community who lived almost all of his 68 years in the town he was brought to from Germany as a toddler. He was an avid sports fan and especially a supporter of the New York “football” Giants. He loved to play basketball when he was young and to tell stories about playing pick-up games with the Celtics back in the 1970’s. He loved the outdoors, the ocean, and enjoyed traveling to Maine.

All those who had a chance to meet Charlie knew him to be a charismatic and warm man who loved to talk about any subject. He had a sharp wit and could often be found joking with his friends and family. In recent years, he preferred to live a simple life enjoying the company of his close friends, gardening, cooking, and taking care of his granddaughter, Aubrey.

Charlie will be sadly missed but never forgotten by his family and friends upon whom he made such a deep and lasting emotional impact.

Calling hours: Wednesday August 11, from 5-7 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. His funeral and burial will be private.

