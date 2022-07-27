Obituary: Charles E. Myette, Jr., 95

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Charles E. Myette, Jr., 95, passed away on July 21. He was the beloved husband of Marion Lorraine (Holmes) Myette and loving father of three daughters: Denise M. Fox-Flesia (Gary Flesia), Diane E. Snow (deceased) (Donald), and Debra M. Myette-Flis (Maria Nelson).

Born on December 27, 1926 in Woonsocket. He was a son of the late Charles E. Myette, Sr. and Lorette (LaFlamme) Myette, and brother to Ernest A. Myette. He was a computer operator with the U. S. Naval Air Station Quonset Point, Browne & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., and Speidel-Textron. After retirement, he worked as a delivery driver for Dave’s Market Florist and Auto Zone in Warwick until 83. He remained active throughout his life with work, church, and community.

His family was a source of strength and joy in his daily life. He loved talking with his adult grandchildren: Robert Fox (Jennifer), Jennifer Catallo (Nathan), and Rebecca Flis. He especially loved spending time with his great grandchildren: Aria, Braden, Alana, and Benjamin Fox, listening to stories about their school and sports activities, and watching them grow as individuals. He also enjoyed seeing pictures of his great-grandchildren: Elliana and Everett Catallo in New York.

He was blessed with love his entire life, beginning with his first wife, Marion, his third wife: Mary Colleen “Connie” (Durick) Myette, and loving, long-time girlfriend, Pauline Vigeant. Charles was a kind-hearted soul with many friends, neighbors, and “extended family,” including Shawn and Nancy Drumm, Joe Flis of New York, Robert Fox of Georgia, and Andy Ober of Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity. Mass and Memorial service will be at a later date.

