Obituary: Charles E. Maynard, 87

Charles E. Maynard, 87, of Cowesett, passed away peacefully on May 19 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence. He was the husband of Victoria (Mangione) Maynard for 57 years. Born in West Warwick on June 29, 1935, he was a son of the late Leon and Violette (St. Onge) Maynard.

A pioneer in community mental health, Charley founded the Providence Center in 1968 and served as its President & CEO for the next 36 years. Initially working out of a rented space at the Biltmore Hotel, he created a unique mental health care organization that would provide a wide range of treatment and supportive services to keep patients out of institutional settings wherever possible.

Under his leadership, The Providence Center became a national model for mental health treatment with innovative programs and services that promoted the highest quality of care and life for people with mental illness— an organization that expanded services for a variety of populations throughout Rhode Island.

Charley was a national leader in behavioral health care, serving on the Board of Directors for the Mental Health Centers of America from 1986-2004 (and as chair from 1990-92), and on the Board of Directors of the National Council of Community Behavioral Healthcare from 1985-2004. In addition to his work in behavioral health care, he was active in many community and civic organizations, including serving on the boards of Roger Williams Medical Center and Charter Care Health Partners, Whitmarsh House, Kent County YMCA, among others.

Charley touched the lives of many people throughout his life. He was known for his empathy and sense of humor. In addition to his professional accomplishments, he was a passionate gardener and opera lover. Over the years, he continued to expand his backyard garden, which he tended to with great care. He also had a brief period raising chickens to the delight of his grandchildren. Charley and Vicky created a loving home – a hub of activity – where friends and family gathered for holidays, parties, cookouts, and happy hours throughout the years.

He was the devoted father of Michael (Cheryl) Maynard of Cowesett; Suzanne (Bruce) Miller of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and John (Katherine) Maynard of Takoma Park, Md.; and the proud grandfather of Sophia, Nicholas, Samuel, Margaret, Julia, Eloise, John and Joshua. He was the brother of Lucille Maynard Morin of West Warwick and of the late Rev. Leon Maynard, Robert (Ceil) Maynard, Dr. Annette Maynard, Violette Maynard and Pauline (Chester) Rutkowski. He was brother-in-law to Lee Mangione of Cowesett, Drs. William and Ellen Mangione of Denver, Colo., and brother-in-law to the late Anthony and Virginia Mangione, Lucy and David Summers, Michael and Molly Mangione and Maurice Morin. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Charley was a graduate of LaSalle Academy (1953), St. Michael’s College (1957) and Columbia University School of Social Work (1964). He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1961 as a psychiatric social worker and instructor of English and mathematics in Germany.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick, on Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. with burial to follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Providence Center, 528 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or at providencecenter.org/donate. Please indicate “Charles E. Maynard” in the memo line or in the online drop-down menu.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

