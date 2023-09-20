Obituary: Charles ‘Bud’ Moran, Jr., 92

Had a successful career in advertising & government relations for the public utility industry

Charles “Bud” Moran, Jr., 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Sept. 19. A 30-year resident of East Greenwich, he is predeceased by his wife of 47 years Patricia (Cunningham) and survived by his five cherished children – Victoria Moitoso (Manuel) of Warwick; Claire Tucker of Warwick; Charles Moran III of Medford, Mass.; Paul Moran (Bonnie) of Lakeville, Mass., and John Moran (Beth) of Roswell, Ga. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Evan Moitoso (Kaylan), Adam Moitoso (Kate), Kayla Daudelin (Christopher), Hollis Moran (Colby Robertson), Chase Tucker, Hope Kelley (Kyle), Quinn Tucker, Colin Moran, Haven Moran, and Rachel Moran, and 9 great-grandchildren, Max Moran, Blair Moitoso, Kaiden Robertson, Harper Daudelin, Henry Moitoso, Reagan Daudelin, Geo Robertson, Delilah Moitoso, and Carson Daudelin.

Born in Providence, on Feb. 22, 1931, he was the son of the late Charles and Violet Moran. He was a graduate of LaSalle Academy (1948) and Providence College (1952). Following college he served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan and Korea.

Following his military service, he began a successful career in Boston and Providence in advertising and government relations for the public utility industry. He worked for both New England Electric Systems and Narragansett Electric. He was active in local and national business organizations including Rotary International and the Public Utilities Communicators Association. Bud was passionate about golf, travel, and most of all spending time with his family and in recent years with his dear friend, Geri Gulati of East Greenwich.

Bud was an active member of the Our Lady of Mercy parish community in East Greenwich. He was a man who nurtured friendships, had a deep faith in God, and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed by his family and all he touched.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Monday September 25, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Calling hours are Sunday Sept. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care HERE at or sent to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, R.I. 02904.

