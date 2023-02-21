Obituary: Cecile Annette (Desaulniers) Bert, 86

East Greenwich Resident of 50 Years

Cecile Annette (Desaulniers) Bert, 86, of East Greenwich, passed away early morning on Monday February 20, 2023 at home.

Born in Marlboro MA, she was the loving daughter of the late Henri and Jeanette (Tetreault) Desaulniers.

Cecile was the devoted wife of Arthur Bert for 56 years before his passing in 2014. She was the loving mother of Arthur R. Bert and his wife Judy-ann of Palm Harbor, Fla., Michelle (Bert) Davidson and her husband Michael of Andover, Conn., Christopher Bert and his wife Rose of Portsmouth, Danielle (Bert) Place and her husband Glenn of East Greenwich, and Richard Bert and his significant other Jenn Rogan of Tampa, Fla.

Cecile was a graduate of St. Ann’s Academy in Marlboro and The College of Saint Teresa in Minesota where she studied nursing, and later worked as a nurse at the Mayo Clinic. She has been an East Greenwich resident for 50 years. She was a parishioner at Our Lady of Mercy Church where she loved singing in the choir.

After marrying the love of her life, Cecile spent most of her life raising her five children and later working with her husband at New England Picture Frame Company and Honeycomb Gallery. She enjoyed cooking, and when time allowed travelling with her family. She was the consummate hostess, and always enjoyed large gatherings with extended family and friends at her home in East Greenwich. In later years she most enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her sister Rita Molleur (Desaulniers) and children, she is survived by her grandchildren Michael Davidson and his wife Aryn, Alexandra Place, Alyssa Place, Harrison Bert, Connor Bert, Isabella Bert, Colten Bert, Alexis Farrar, and great grandchildren Emma Davidson, Maddox Davidson, Rowan Davidson, Juniper Farrar as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours: Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory can be sent to PACE Organization of Rhode Island.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.



~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.