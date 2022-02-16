Obituary: Cathy A. D’Ambrosca, 66

Photo by Gemma Evans, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Cathy Ann D’Ambrosca, 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of Vincent J. D’Ambrosca of East Greenwich, and the late Barbara L. (Warhurst) D’Ambrosca.

Cathy was a longtime employee of the Internal Revenue Service and she dedicated her life to caring for her parents.

Besides her father, she leaves her sister, Madeline A. “Mindy” Mealey of West Warwick. Her funeral services and burial will be private.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.