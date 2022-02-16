Obituary: Cathy A. D’Ambrosca, 66

Cathy Ann D’Ambrosca, 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence.

Born in Warwick, she was the daughter of Vincent J. D’Ambrosca of East Greenwich, and the late Barbara L. (Warhurst) D’Ambrosca.

Cathy was a longtime employee of the Internal Revenue Service and she dedicated her life to caring for her parents.

Besides her father, she leaves her sister, Madeline A. “Mindy” Mealey of West Warwick. Her funeral services and burial will be private.

