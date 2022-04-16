Obituary: (Catherine) Mary D’Amico, 85

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Catherine Mary (Morrissey) D’Amico, 85, passed away peacefully on April 11. She was the wife of the late Salvatore D’Amico. Born in Providence on December 17, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Mark and Eva (Croft) Morrissey.

Mary worked as a Crossing Guard and a Communications Specialist for the Providence Police Department for 32 years prior to her retirement. She had a passion for dancing and playing cards. She enjoyed traveling with her card league. She most especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mary was the loving mother of four: Kathleen Clark, Colleen Hanlon, Angela D’Amico, and Andrea Edwards. She was the adoring grandmother of Kerry, Kristine, William, James, Gabriel, and Mia, and great-grandmother to Charles, Michael, Jasmin, Ryan, Cameron, and Rosie. She predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Morrissey.

The funeral will be held on Monday, April 18, at 9 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Visitation will be Monday, April 18, from 9:00- 10:30 AM. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in West Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, it was Mary’s wish that you send Spiritual Bouquets.

