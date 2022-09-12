Obituary: Carol M. Cohen, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Carol M. Cohen, 80, passed away early Saturday, September 10, at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was the beloved wife of Alan Cohen for 60 years, whom she met at Bryant College.

Born in Providence, daughter of the late Louis and Florence (Glantz) Hazen, she lived in Pittsfield for 60 years. Carol was a well-respected administrative assistant to the President of Berkshire Community College for 20 years, a job she was devoted to and loved. She was a member of Congregation Knesset Israel and its sisterhood.

Carol was the devoted mother of Lisa Kaufman and her husband, Alex, of Providence, and Amy Bloom and her husband, Steven, of Houston, TX. She was the dear sister of Michael Hazen and his wife, Lois, of Long Island, NY, and loving grandmother of Samantha, Maxwell, Adam, Dayna, Brandon and Sydney.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Lincoln Park Cemetery in Warwick. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lisa and Alex (25 Fox Run, EG) on Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:00- 9:00 p.m. Also at the home of Alan Cohen (75 Clydesdale Dr., Pittsfield, MA) on Sunday, September 18, 1:00- 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Congregation Knesset Israel Synagogue, Rabbi’s Discretionary Fund.

