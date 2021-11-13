Obituary: Carol L. Clauson, 80

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Carol L. Clauson, 80, passed away on November 11. She was the wife of the late George L. Clauson. Born in Providence on January 11, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth T. and Mary L. (Lawson) Cogswell.

Mrs. Clauson’s greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox and Villanova basketball fan, and enjoyed cross stitching. She had also been an East Greenwich softball little league coach for many years.

She is survived by her devoted children: Eric L. Clauson and his wife, Monique, Kristen L. Denice and her husband, Alan, and Kerri L. Clauson; her beloved grandchildren: Vanessa O’Donnell and her husband, Charlie; Anthony R. Denice; Rachel L. Denice; Lauren Parrish and her husband, Ben; Cassandra Clauson; Megan Clauson; and Eric Clauson, Jr.; great grandchildren: twins, Lucille and Everett Parrish; and Henry O’Donnell; and a brother, Kenneth A. Cogswell.

Her funeral will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund.

