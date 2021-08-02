Obituary: Carol Barker, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Carol (Jordan) Barker, 79, passed away on July 30, at Brentwood Nursing Home. She was born in Providence, to the late Donald and Dorothy (Carlson) Jordan. She was predeceased by her husband of almost 50 years, Richard S. Barker. She is survived by her son, Richard S. Barker Jr. and his wife, Whitney, and her daughter, Jennifer J. Fries, and her husband, Matthew. Carol was the beloved grandmother of Sara, Jonathan, and Eliza Barker; Hannah and Amelia Fries.

Carol graduated from Cranston High School in 1959, and from Katherine Gibbs School in 1961. She worked for Edwards and Angell, LLP as a legal assistant in Providence before starting a family. She volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels, The Tomorrow Fund, East Greenwich Schools, and Bishop Hendricken High School.

Carol’s greatest joys were her family, friends, traveling, and a good book. She was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching her children, and later her grandchildren, participate in sporting events at fields, courts, and ice rinks across Rhode Island.

Carol and Dick enjoyed traveling; They liked skiing in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, gathering shells and watching the sunsets in Captiva, Florida, and taking various cruises and trips to the Caribbean and Europe. Carol loved an evening out, be it a simple dinner after a day at the beach, or out dancing with her loving husband.

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Thursday August 5 at 10:00 AM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, in East Greenwich. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery of North Kingstown. Calling hours will be Wednesday, August 4 from 6-8 PM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the URI Foundation, 79 Upper College Rd, Kingston, RI 02881 or The Potter League, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842.

