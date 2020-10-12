Obituary: Carol A. (Spadaro) Aiello, 81

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Carol A. (Spadaro) Aiello, 81, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 6. For 62 years she was the beloved wife of James J. Aiello.

Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Silvio and Enis (Rotella) Spadaro, she lived in Providence before moving to East Greenwich. She was a graduate of St. Xavier Academy and received a bachelor’s degree in secretarial studies from Bryant College. After raising her family, Carol was a fashion coordinator for Macy’s in Warwick for 18 years. She previously worked as an Executive Secretary for Brown University/Engineering Department and later at HCG Advertising.

In addition to her husband, Jim, she is survived by two daughters: Lynn Ann (Mark) and Karen Ann (Greg), Grammy to Ryan (Natalie), Garrett, Ashley, Justin & Connor. Also, Great Grammy to Nicholas. She was the godmother of Donna Ann Zito, aunt to Kristen Allen and Deanna Cuthill (Shannon). Carol was predeceased two months ago by her sister Sandra A. Gardiner whose husband is Pierce H. “Skip” Gardiner.

Her family was her greatest joy. She loved to decorate, especially with flowers all year round but holidays were her favorite time where she affectionately earned the name “Christmas Carol.” Carol loved fashion, was very glamorous, and it brought her great joy to ensure her family looked the same. She was a kind, compassionate and giving person, and always did her best to help anyone she met. We will miss her bright spirit, loyalty, grace, and most of all, how much she loved us.

Calling hours will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick on Friday, Oct. 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Cloth face coverings and social distancing required.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown, on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. Everyone attending the funeral Mass is invited to proceed directly to church where current health restriction guidelines must be followed. Burial in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 (www.hopehealthri.org). Condolences may also be offered to her family and remembrances of Carol shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.