Obituary: Carol A. DiGianfilippo, 78

Photo by Annie Spratt, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Carol A. (Petrucci) DiGianfilippo , 78, a long-time resident of East Greenwich, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 23, and rejoined her beloved husband, Joseph M. DiGianfilippo, Esq.

Carol is survived by her children: Stephen J. DiGianfilippo, Esq. and wife, Annette; Alisa A. Loiselle and husband, Edmond III, and Kim M. Izzi and husband, David. She was the loving grandmother of Stephanie DiGianfilippo, Elisabeth, Emily and Joseph Loiselle, and Bianca, David and Matthew Izzi and was the sister of the late Emilio Jr., Robert, and John Petrucci.

Born in Providence, on January 4, 1944, Carol was Emilio and Annabelle (Tarantino) Petrucci’s “princess.” She graduated from Warwick’s Veterans High School with the Class of 1962.

Carol was the most loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, always putting others above herself. She devoted her life to bringing out the best in her children and is primarily responsible for their many blessings. Carol’s home always was the main gathering place, especially during summers at her beach house. A tremendous cook and baker known for her Christmas and Fall treats, Carol also was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, Cub Scout Den Mother, Henry Barnard Homeroom Mom and second mother to her nephews and nieces, Joanna and Diana.

Carol was an active member of the Western Cranston Garden Club, a long-time member of The Alpine C.C. and Pelican Sound G.R.C in FL and a golfer and piano player who could often be found at Felicia’s Coffee Shop, Sweet Twist or Talbot’s. She loved to travel and most recently overcame her illness to host a family trip to the Grand Canyon with her amazing grandchildren whom she cherished very much.

A devout Catholic, Carol was a long-time and faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich where she regularly attended Mass and for over 20 years, taught CCD while doing her best to emulate Christ and spread His love and wisdom.

Although our beloved Carol has begun her life with the Lord, she will be dearly missed by all she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 8 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, also in EG. Calling hours will be held Monday, March 7, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Joseph M. DiGianfilippo Charitable Foundation for GIST Tumor Research, c/o Vieria & DiGianfilippo, Ltd, 50 Park Row West, Suite 111, Providence, RI 02903 or to Our Lady of Mercy Church.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.