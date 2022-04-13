Obituary: Capt. Charles E. Horne, III, (USNR, Ret.), 90

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Captain Charles “Charlie” E. Horne, III, USNR, Ret., age 90, passed away on Monday, April 11, surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was the beloved husband of Rosie Horne for 61 wonderful years until her passing in 2019.

Charlie was born in Massachusetts, of the late Charles E. Horne, Sr. and the late Anne L. Horne. He is survived by his children: Richard Horne (Colleen), Susan Tobey and Lynn Horne, seven grandchildren: Nathaniel and Robert Tobey, and Grant, Erin, Ellie, Adam, and Molly Horne; a sister, Doris Worrall; and a nephew, James Worrall.

Charlie was a Senior Vice President at Amica Mutual Insurance Company. He retired in 1996 after a 37 year career. Charlie was a graduate of the United States Merchant Marine Academy, in Kings Point, NY, in the class of 1953. In 1964, he obtained his MBA from University of Rhode Island.

Additionally, Charlie was involved in a number of charitable, community and professional organizations including, as a proud and active member of the Kings Point Alumni Association, on the board of the East Greenwich Free Library and a member and past president of the RI Chapter of the Society of Chartered Property Casualty Insurance Underwriters.

Along with his love of family and learning, Charlie was an avid gardener. He shared this love with his family, friends and neighbors – who were often gifted with an abundance of tomatoes and zucchinis.

Charlie was a thoughtful, kind and quiet man who had the respect of many for his integrity, loyalty and sense of humor. He lived a long and accomplished life.

The funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Charlie’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

