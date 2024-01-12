Obituary: Cameron Michael O’Brien, 21 Months

A tiny force of nature, Cam could brighten even the darkest days with his infectious smile

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Cameron Michael O’Brien, who left us far too soon at the tender age of 21 months. Cam was born on March 27, 2022, and departed this world on January 9, 2024. Despite his short time with us, his impact was profound, leaving indelible memories that will be cherished forever.

A tiny force of nature, Cam had an infectious smile that could brighten even the darkest days. At an age when most are still learning to walk, Cam displayed an unexpected passion for golf. His miniature clubs and determined little swings brought smiles to all who witnessed his budding love for the sport. In a charming quirk that endeared him to all who knew him, Cam found just as much delight in putting away his toys as he did in playing with them.

Above all, Cam’s heart belonged to his parents, Kristin and Tom. The love he shared with them was a beacon of warmth and tenderness that defined his brief yet impactful life. His family provided him with a nurturing environment filled with love, laughter, and endless possibilities.

Cam is survived by his loving parents, Kristin and Thomas O’Brien of East Greenwich; his grandparents Kevin and Janet O’Brien of Bedford, N.H., and James and Rhonda Meegan of Plymouth, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles, and family who adored him.

His memory will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in the sweetness of his presence. As we mourn the passing of this precious soul, let us also celebrate the joy and love that he brought into the world. The family invites friends and loved ones to pay their respects during calling hours on Sunday, Jan.14, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick, from 2 to 5 p.m. A funeral service, honoring the life of Cameron Michael O’Brien, will take place on Monday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Cameron’s honor to support pediatric neuro-oncology research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/cam P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or by phone to 1-800-525-4669.

Your presence and support during these moments of remembrance are deeply appreciated. May Cameron Michael O’Brien rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the love and warmth that embraced him in his earthly journey.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 1/12/24