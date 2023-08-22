Obituary: Brittany Pine Colasanto, 27

Talented artist with photography a passion

We are saddened to announce that our beautiful girl has left us too soon. Brittany was a brilliant and talented artist who achieved her dream of attending RISD. She excelled in all mediums but photography was her passion. Brittany would tell the story of her photos in a way that could only be described as amazing. She had the most infectious laugh that could be heard throughout the house especially when searching for the right movie to watch with her father. It was usually a suspenseful thriller or horror flick as they both had an odd obsession with Halloween and all things ghoulish. She made a point to attend as many local spooky attractions with her brothers and friends. There was even the occasional trip to Salem. From a very young age, Brittany had a passion for the outdoors. She always enjoyed frequent trips to Loon Mountain to snowboard with her brothers. Brittany was especially fond of taking long walks with her father and their dogs, Lola and Odie. Brittany had a love for all animals, a beautiful trait that she shared with her mother. Together, they enjoyed riding their horses, Emma and Calvin. They also had soft spots for stray kittens, who almost always ended up joining the family. Brittany’s athleticism took her to many places. From the swim team at Cranston West to being the first girl to ever win a cross country meet at Rocky Hill School to mastering every intense yoga pose, she seemingly could do it all. She was always looking to learn more and do more.

We all dreamed that Brittany would have a wonderful and happy life, but it wasn’t meant to be.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Brittany ended her unbearable struggle with addiction and mental health. Her fight is now over, her pain is no more.

We know Brittany has been welcomed by the angels, including her paternal grandfather “Papa Frank” Colasanto, her maternal grandmother Karen “Baba” Pine, her uncle Billy Pine and her cousin, Steven Marsella.

Brittany leaves behind her father, Frank Colasanto, and her mother, Stephanie Santagata, her brothers Cross and Anthony Colasanto, her father’s wife, Jennifer, and her mother’s husband, Michael. Also, her paternal grandmother, Joyce Colasanto, and her maternal grandfather, William “Boat” Pine. Brittany’s faithful companion Lola and her sidekick Odie, will miss her terribly. They simply adored her and she, them. We all will miss our Brittany.

It gives us comfort knowing so many of you cared. So many tried to help our girl with her struggles. We are so grateful for the successes. Thank you to everyone who helped get her there.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brittany’s memory may be made to the Plymouth House (New Hampshire Drug Detox & Alcohol Treatment & Rehab Center) at 446 Main St., Plymouth, N.H. , 03264.

Brittany left this world leaving a larger-than-life impression on the lives of those she touched. Many feel this loss; broken hearts remain.

We will look for you everywhere, sweet Brittany. Until we meet again… We love you.

A Mass for Brittany will be held at Hope Church, 1114 Scituate Ave., Cranston, on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. Find the obituay