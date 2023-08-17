Obituary: Brendan Lombardi, 39

Worked at Twisted Pizza on Main Street

Brendan Lombardi, 39, of Warwick, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13. Brendan is survived by his sons, Mason and Dylan; his father Stephen Lombardi (executive director of the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce); his mother Catherine McDonald Lombardi (Tony Gwiazdowski); his brothers Bradford Lombardi (Katie) and Andrew Lombardi. Brendan is also survived by his many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins as well as numerous friends. He was employed at Twisted Pizza in East Greenwich and prior to that, food and beverage service at Cranston Country Club. He previously worked for Apache Mills in Smithfield.

Brendan spent many years working in substance abuse counseling. He enjoyed many years speaking to high school students about the dangers of drinking and driving in a program he started which was called Zero Fatalities. We will never know how many lives he saved through that program. He was very passionate about social justice issues. He had a big heart and was constantly wanting to help those in need. That was manifested right up until the weekend he passed away.

Brendan (known affectionately to his immediate family as Mister) had an infectious smile and was known as a very caring, loving, and warm person. He loved his sons and enjoyed nothing more than taking them to the playground, playing basketball with them, or helping them ride their skateboards and scooters. He loved taking pictures and sharing them with his family. He was very enthusiastic about posting family pictures and was equally enthusiastic about commenting on the postings of others.

Brendan was a lifelong Celtics, Patriots, and Red Sox fan and he basked in their latest championships. He loved wearing his G.O.A.T shirt in honor of Tom Brady. He loved basketball and was a state and New England CYO Champion for Saint Philip’s. Brendan was proud that he made the varsity basketball team as a freshman at Mount Hope High School.

Visiting hours for Brendan will be Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the benefit of Brendan’s two sons. Contributions can be made to https://gofund.me/5e2400f5.

