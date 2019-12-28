Obituary: Beverly Jane Powers, 93

Beverly Jane Powers (Raymond), would like you to know that her work here is done. She has accepted an invitation to a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time, and perhaps a chance meeting with Julia Child.

She will reunite with her father, Burton Sutcliffe Raymond, her mother, Martha (Johnson) Raymond, her brothers, her husband, Robert Powers, and her son in law and best friend, Dr. Steve Kelly.

This is a place where she will be laughing, storytelling, reading, writing poems and cooking till her heart’s content – plenty of delicious food and drink, amazing music, ocean views and no politics! She has left explicit instruction for her daughters, Kathy Crooker (Jeff) and Sue Heard (Steve), her grandchildren and great grandchildren to celebrate her time here.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00am at Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904.