Obituary: Beverly H. Northup, 95

Beverly Helen Northup, 95, formerly of Charlestown and South Kingstown, passed away at The Royal Westerly on Saturday, March 5. Born in East Greenwich on September 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Thomas George and Lucille (Merrill) Smyth. She was the beloved wife of the late David Paul Northup.

Beverly is survived by her children, Patricia Northup, Barbara Haney and her husband Michael, and David Northup and his wife Kimberly; her grandchildren, Michael Haney, Matthew Haney and his wife Jillian, Christopher Northup, Kelsey Harmon, and Jessica Harmon; and her niece Claire Starr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Potter League, 87 Oliphant Ln, Middletown, RI 02842. Services are respectfully omitted.

