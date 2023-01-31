Obituary: Betty-Joyce Andrews, 85

East Greenwich High School Class of 1955

Betty-Joyce Andrews, 85, a lifelong resident of East Greenwich, passed away on January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, a doting grandmother, sister, aunt, and a trusted and dear friend. She loved celebrating the life joys of her family and friends, bringing her own special brand of energy and passion to every gathering. She will be dearly missed.

Betty was born in East Greenwich, RI, daughter to the late Bessie (Arnold) and Herbert ‘Hub’ Wilson. She graduated from East Greenwich High School in 1955.

She is survived by daughters, Becky O’Laughlin (David) of North Kingstown, Jonna Moone (Ed Gray) of Danielson Ct. and son Robert Andrews (Beth) of Warwick.

Betty, affectionately known as ’Mammie’ to her family, was the cherished grandmother to Amanda Moone, Kelly O’Laughlin, and Stevie Rae Garnett, and great grandmother to Aubrey Moone and Scottie and Trent Garnett. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce Williams of Virginia and her true and constant companion Doreen Capwell of North Kingstown.

Betty worked for the East Greenwich School Department and later at Stanley Bostich. Recently, she enjoyed making new friends at Saint Elizabeth’s Adult Day Center in Warwick. She looked forward to her trivia games, exercise, and craft activities as a member of that welcoming community.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Requiem Eucharist at Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street in East Greenwich, on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11:00am. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to either Saint Elizabeth’s Adult Day Center, or South County Hospital.

