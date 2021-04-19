Obituary: Bernice Pykosz, 88

by | Apr 19, 2021

Bernice Lucille (Arnold) Pykosz, 88, passed away on April 9, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in East Greenwich, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Florence (Northup) Arnold. She was the beloved wife of the late Thaddeus “Ted” A. Pykosz.

Bernice worked as an Administrator for New England Telephone and was a volunteer member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. A kind and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was lovingly devoted to her family.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Linda S. Nunes  and her husband, Joseph P., of East Greenwich; her grandchildren, Jennifer L. Saunders and her husband, Richard, of Charlestown, and Joseph P. Nunes, and his wife, Hayley Choquette, of East Greenwich; and three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Richie, and Jordan. Bernice was the mother of the late Benjamin Essex.

Funeral Services were private. Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to The Urquhart-Murphy Funderal Home in Warwick. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to All Breed Rescue (ATTN: Sarah Sharma, NE Foster Group, 20 S Lancaster Lane, Newton, PA 18940) or Exeter Animal Shelter (69 S County Trail, Exeter, RI 02822), are greatly appreciated.

