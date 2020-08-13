Obituary: Bernice Pauline (Curtis) Oltedale, 92

(EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Put “obituary” in the subject line.)

Bernice Pauline (Curtis) Oltedale, 92, formerly of East Greenwich and North Kingstown, died on Sunday, Aug. 2. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Albert Oltedale.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Alexander and Gladys Hildegard (Fahlman) Curtis.

Bernice worked as the Executive Secretary of The Bay Mill, Inc., in West Warwick. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Greenwich.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah J. Chandler and her husband James L. Chandler, Jr., of Sinking Spring, Fla., and her grandchildren, Steven M. Chandler and Brian D. Chandler.

Her funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 13, at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of East Greenwich, 118 Division St., East Greenwich. Interment followed at Glenwood Cemetery, East Greenwich.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.