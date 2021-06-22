Obituary: Barbara Spinard Wyrostek, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Barbara A. (Lamoureux) Spinard Wyrostek, 79, of East Greenwich and Marco Island, FL, passed away June 20. She was the wife of Paul P. Wyrostek and the late Gerald L. Spinard, Sr. Born in Providence, Barbara was a daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mary L. (Lamontagne) Lamoureux.

Barbara retired as an administrative assistant in the medical field to help raise her nephew, Nicolas, and niece, Ava, who were like grandchildren to her.

She enjoyed many winters and springs in Marco Island, FL, where she loved spending time with her second family of friends.

She was the mother of Marie Romano with her husband, Robert, Sr., and the late Gerald L. Spinard, Jr.; the sister of June Conway with her late husband, Francis; Robert Lamoureux and his wife, Alicia; Jean Quinn with her husband, Andrew, and the late Joseph Lamoureux; and grandmother of Jeri-Lyn Paterson, Robert S. Romano, Jr. and Michael G. Romano.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, June 29 at 11:00 AM at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held Monday, June 28, 5- 7:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gloria Gemma Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Pawtucket, RI 02860.

