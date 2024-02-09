Obituary: Barbara S. Quirico, 88

She would say the words “road trip” with a twinkle in her eye

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Barbara S. Quirico, 88, passed away January 28. She was the wife of the late Emil F. Quirico. Born in New York, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Marshall and Freida (Wilkins) Lewis.

Barbara led a quiet life with her family. She was content to experience whatever hardships came her way and to accept them stoically. Always confidant, giving useful advice that never really seemed like “advice.” She would say the words “road trip” with a twinkle in her eye. She had a passion for traveling and an adventurous spirit. It wasn’t about the destination. It was about the journey, and she had an amazing one.

Barbara’s quiet life created so much more life which will continue to honor her. She passed surrounded by the voices of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The loss of her feels large and loud, but the memories of her will resound.

Barbara is survived by three children, Patricia Van Brocklin (Wheeler), of East Greenwich, Linda Smith of West Greenwich, and Mark Quirico of Warwick, ; five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; four sisters Judy Marrone (Steve) and Gail Benson of Long Island, N.Y., Sandra Tell of Raleigh, N.C. and Maureen Lewis of East Greenwich; three nieces and three nephews.

Her funeral and burial was private.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 2/8/24