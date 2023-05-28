Obituary: Barbara May (Harris) Lima, 94

Barbara May (Harris) Lima, 94, passed away peacefully in her daughter’s home on May 24. She was the loving and devoted wife of Pash R. Lima from Warwick, who she was married to for 67 years. Barbara was born in East Greenwich and was the daughter of the late Norman and Mildred Harris. The Harris family is a long-standing East Greenwich family with ancestral roots dating back to the 1800s.

Barbara was the oldest of five children, with four younger brothers. She is preceded in death by her husband Pash and late brothers, Kenneth and Norman, Jr., along with her late son, Michael. She is survived by her brothers Edward and Leonard and sons William and John (wife Linda) and daughter Pamela. She has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. To all in her family she was known as Gramma.

Barbara grew up on Rocky Hollow Road in East Greenwich and lived there until she married Pash in 1956 and moved to Warwick. After raising their family in Warwick, they moved back to East Greenwich in 1981.

Barbara was a homemaker and an exceptionally good cook. She had a tremendous “green thumb” and kept a meticulously clean home. Throughout their home she had an assortment of plants including plants passed down from her mother Mildred. She hosted numerous family gatherings and joyous holiday parties at her Warwick and East Greenwich homes. For a brief period, she assisted her brother Norman as a server in the initial stages of his ownership of a diner on Main Street in East Greenwich. She was an astute manager of her family finances which allowed them to own their home as well as several rental properties in the Warwick neighborhood in which they lived.

She was a lover of music and liked listening to early Barry White arrangements. She also had a great sense of humor and was a no-nonsense person.

Barbara was a loving family member who personally cared for several ailing or terminally ill family members in her home. She also was a childcare provider for several of her grandchildren and great grandchildren well into her 80s. She was also financially helpful to family members.

Barbara had a profound impact on her family and friends and will be deeply missed.

Funeral service Wednesday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in East Greenwich Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 5/27/23