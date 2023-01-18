Obituary: Baiba Strauss, 78

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Baiba Strauss, 78, of North Kingstown, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2023. She passed peacefully at her home. She was born on Jan. 31, 1944, to the late Edgars Strauss and the late Karina (Lucens) Strauss in German-occupied Riga, Latvia, during the latter part of World War ll.

At a very young age, she and her family left Latvia just prior to the Russian occupation to begin a new life in the United States. Baiba was a graduate of North Kingstown High School. She was employed at the Bostitch Company in East Greenwich for many years as an inspector. Baiba enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had a great fondness for all animals. She would frequently be found helping them in time of need.

She is survived by her three brothers, Peter Hammond and his wife Bonnie of Hopkinton, R.I., Andrew Hammond of North Kingstown, and Ted Hammond of Pottsville, Pa.; her niece Jennifer Hammond, and two nephews Andrew Hammond Jr. and John Skyler Hammond. She is also survived by her uncle, Maris Mezs of Lakewood, Wash., as well as one great niece and four great nephews.

A private memorial service is planned in the future.

