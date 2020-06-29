Obituary: Arlene Dorothy (Volpe) Seraichyk

Arlene Dorothy (Volpe) Seraichyk of Jamestown passed away peacefully on June 25, surrounded by her loved ones. Arlene was born in Providence in 1933 to Italian immigrant parents, Al and Jean Volpe. As a child (and adult) she held a distinct interest in all things beautiful: poetry, art, music, animals and nature. She attended North Providence high school where she was voted “most sympathetic,” a theme that continued throughout her lifetime. She went on to attend RISD for jewelry design, and worked for a short time on Madison Avenue doing design work in advertising.

In 1970 she moved to Jamestown with her three young children. In Jamestown she taught watercolor classes and engaged in many artistic and design related projects. In the early ‘80s she created successful businesses, Balloon Capers, and later Balloon Antics, which was popular in East Greenwich. Arlene was known for her unusually colorful and outgoing personality, her wit, her warmth and her sense of humor. She always went the extra mile to be entertaining and generous with the people (human and nonhuman) on her path. In more recent years she developed a special fondness for the Jamestown Police Department. The family would like to thank the JPD for consistently treating her with kindness.

Arlene leaves behind her beloved longtime (43 years) companion, Vincent Lallo of East Greenwich, and three children: John Seraichyk (Anita Seraichyk) of Coventry, Kimberly Weindel (Steven Weindel) of Jamestown, and Gina Seraichyk (Scott Rutherford) of Jamestown. She also leaves her five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and two dear sisters, Jeanne Chesnowitz of West Warwick and Judy Garthwaite of Banning, Calif. Arlene is predeceased by her former husband and close friend, John (Yash) Seraichyk of North Providence. Arlene’s favorite quote, from her favorite TV and movie personality, Miss Piggy: . . . “Bye!”

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Arlene’s honor, to Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island.

There will be a memorial gathering/celebration of her life in September. All are welcome. Please email seraichyk@yahoo.com for details.

