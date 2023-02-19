Obituary: Arlene A. Roberti, 84

Longtime NKHS Librarian

Arlene A. Roberti, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 17, 2023, at the age of 84. She was the wife of the late Carlo Roberti. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Francis Nunzio and Angela (Motta) Basso. She was the sister of the late Virginia Wheatley.

Arlene graduated from Lockwood High School in Warwick, Rhode Island in 1955 and received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Rhode Island (URI) in 1959. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority, where she met the love of her life, Carlo Roberti. She went on to become a teacher and then took a leave of absence to raise her three sons. Thereafter, she returned to teaching while also receiving a master’s degree in Library Science from URI. After becoming the librarian at Wickford Middle School, she went on to become the Head Librarian at North Kingstown High School for many years where she touched the lives of many students. Upon her retirement, she helped design the library at the new high school building where her youngest grandchild, William, currently attends.

Arlene was full of life as evidenced by all her interests and hobbies, and the scores of close friends she acquired and maintained throughout her life. She was an avid gardener and loved to play her Steinway piano. Arlene was also a world traveler and visited many countries around the world. She loved traveling, especially with her family including spending many summer vacations in Bar Harbor, Maine. As an accomplished bridge player, she achieved the status of Life Master. She shared her love of bridge by instructing many aspiring players. She also directed the bridge tournaments on countless cruise ships over the course of a decade, traveling around the world often accompanied by her beloved husband of almost sixty years. She continued to play bridge almost every day right to the end of her life.

Most of all, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her six wonderful grandchildren. Her family was the most important part of her life and she shared her love, her advice and her support throughout her children and grandchildren’s lives.

She is survived by her sons; Dino, Peter (and his wife Cecile), and Paul, along with her grandchildren; Gina, Jacqueline, Alexandra, Ethan, Christian and William.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 23rd at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, Rhode Island. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich, Rhode Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

